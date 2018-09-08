Pair Sentenced In Storage Unit Break-In

Sentencing has been handed down to two men that broke into a storage unit in Hartland Township.



Chief Judge Miriam Cavanaugh sentenced 22-year-old Nicholas Cashero and his cousin, 19-year-old Kenneth Helbig, Thursday in Livingston County Circuit Court. Cashero had previously pleaded guilty to 17 felonies and Helbig had pleaded guilty to 21 felony counts, both connected to the June 17th incident.



Cashero was sentenced to a minimum of 30 months to a maximum of ten years in prison, which runs concurrent to a sentence of 81 days that he has already served. Helbig was sentenced to 82 days of boot camp and 36 months of probation. The pair must pay $1,389 in joint restitution, though Helbig is solely responsible for an additional $824.52.



Cashero, who’s from Livonia, and Helbig from River Rouge, were caught by Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies breaking into storage units in Hartland Township and stealing property from inside. Deputies had been responding to an alarm at Livingston Concrete when they heard loud noises coming from Best Self Storage, which is located directly to the north. Deputies spotted the pair and requested additional units that responded and converged on the suspects.



Cashero was taken into custody after a minor physical altercation, while Helbig fled on foot. He was later apprehended during a traffic stop as he attempted to flee the area. (DK)