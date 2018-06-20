Parole Absconder Admits To Shoplifting and Fleeing Police

A plea has been entered by a Detroit woman facing local charges connected to a shoplifting incident and police chase.



23-year-old Lamika Samon James recently appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court, where she pleaded guilty as charged to one count each of 3rd degree fleeing a police officer and organized retail crime as a fourth-time habitual offender. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a count of 1st degree retail fraud, driving on a suspended license and providing false identification to a police officer.



The charges stem from the March 22nd incident at the Kohl’s store off of Whitmore Lake Road in Brighton. Green Oak Township Police were called out to the store for a retail fraud in progress report in which a suspect was seen removing security devices from high end electronics and placing them in a bag. Before authorities arrived, police were advised the suspect, later identified as James, refused to stop when confronted by store employees and fled the scene.



Police located the vehicle and gave chase, which proceeded along Whitmore Lake Road, southbound US-23 and then east on M-14. James eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed just west of I-275 near Sheldon Road. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Livonia and told officers she was a 16-year-old juvenile who resides in Detroit. James’ mother arrived at the hospital and stated the same.



Police say investigation soon revealed that information was false as James is not a juvenile, but rather a 23-year-old parole absconder that has been wanted since December of 2017 by the Michigan Department of Corrections. James will be sentenced July 26th. (DK)