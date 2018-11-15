Pet Cemetery's Closure Leaves Many Questions

November 15, 2018

The closure of a pet cemetery in Livingston County is leaving some residents wondering what will happen to their animals' remains.



Heavenly Acres pet cemetery in Genoa Township closed after its lease expired on September 30th. Genoa Township Supervisor Bill Rogers says there could be up to 74,000 animal remains buried on the 12-acre property. Diane Rousseau has five cats buried at the cemetery. She says she's worried the property will be repurposed and she won't have access to her pets' remains.



First Pet Care Services, LLC operated the cemetery. First Pet owner Linda Williams has declined to comment about the closure. Attorney David Johnson represents Williams. He says he attempted to renegotiate the lease with the property's owner but was denied. (JK)