Pickup Truck Smashes Into Vacant Downtown Howell Building

September 11, 2018

A building in Downtown Howell was struck by a vehicle this morning.



Police closed down Michigan Avenue between Clinton Street and Grand River after a pickup truck crashed into a vacant building at 120 North Michigan Avenue around 9am. Deputy Howell Police Chief Scott Mannor says the elderly driver, who was not injured, told them the accelerator on his Ford F-150 got stuck. They say drugs and alcohol were not factors. Howell Fire Chief Andy Pless told WHMI the street closure was made as there was concern about the structural integrity of the building, the site of the former Safe Start Driving Academy. "It's already moved several inches from the initial impact and there's concern that its going to collapse into the roadway."



Crews have stabilized it. The driver of the pickup had reportedly been stopped just minutes before by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and cited for not wearing a seat belt.



Officials advise that Michigan Avenue will remain closed between Clinton and Grand River overnight to all traffic. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Top photo courtesy of Le Perkins. (JK)