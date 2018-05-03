Pinckney Board Of Education Looks To Fill Vacancy

May 3, 2018

The Pinckney Community Schools Board of Education is looking for a new member.



In response to the resignation of Trustee Rob Guilloz, the board is considering applications to fill the vacancy. The candidate appointed to the position will serve a term from the date of appointment through November, 2018. Any qualified resident of the Pinckney Community Schools district interested in being considered for filling the vacancy should submit an application to Superintendent Rick Todd. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a citizen of the United States; a resident of the State of Michigan and a registered voter of the Pinckney Community Schools district.



Applications are available on the district website and must be received no later than 4pm Friday, May 18th. A link is provided, and the application is attached. The Board of Education is scheduled to interview finalists in open session at the regular meeting on Thursday, May 24th at 7pm, and anticipates appointing a candidate to the seat at that same night. (JM)



The application must be received by the Superintendent via email to Rick Todd rtodd@pinckneypirates.org or via mail to the Board of Education office as follows:



Superintendent of Schools

Pinckney Community Schools

2130 East M-36, Pinckney, Michigan 48169