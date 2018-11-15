BAS Pink Week Proceeds Going to Cancer Center

November 15, 2018

At the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night, the board recognized student leaders in the recent Pink Week activities at Brighton High School. The highlight of the presentation was announcement that all Pink Week-related activities combined in all Brighton schools, including elementary buildings, raised $45,195, making it the most successful Pink Week in school district history.



Some 100% of the proceeds will be going to the cancer program at St. Joseph Mercy-Brighton, formerly called the Woodland Health Center. St. Joseph Mercy Livingston and Brighton President John O’Malley, who attended the presentation, tells WHMI that he was blown away by the amount collected this year in the Brighton Area Schools’ annual Pink Week fundraisers.



Individual schools in the district conducted their own fundraisers for Pink Week, and the Brighton Area Fire Dept. raised over $3,000 for the cause by selling pink T-shirts. Board of Education student representative Gabrielle Myers, daughter of Board Secretary Roger Myers, conducted the presentation. She stated that all of the proceeds will go to the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Cancer Center. Over $135,000 has been donated through Brighton Area Schools Pink Week activities to the St. Joseph Mercy-Brighton Cancer Center since the year 2012. (TT)



Photos: St. Joseph Mercy-Brighton Cancer Center, Brighton Area Schools logo, BHS student leaders presenting St. Joseph Mercy Livingston and Brighton President John O’Malley with a check mockup for $45,195. Photo courtesy of Arnella Park.