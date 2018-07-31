Planned Gas Release May Sound Like Explosions

July 31, 2018

Livingston County Central Dispatch reports that the Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Co. (pictured) will be conducting a controlled release of natural gas throughput the day, centering on the Howell area.



The release, which will take place until about 4:30pm, will create loud noises that might sound like explosions. However, authorities say this should not be a cause for alarm by members of the public as it is a planned and controlled release.



The release encompasses an area from D-19 to Grand River to Chilson to Beck Road. (JK)