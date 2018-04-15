Programs Named For Repurposed Southeast School

Howell Public School officials have named the preschool and high school programs that will be offered through new initiatives at the former Southeast Elementary School building.



The Early Childhood Collaborative and Secondary Innovative Learning Initiative will be introduced at the repurposed school this fall. The preschool program will bring HPS and LESA early childhood education classrooms under one roof, while the secondary initiative will serve as a small, non-traditional high school.



On Monday, the HPS district’s Board of Education voted to approve names for each of the programs. The early childhood collaborative will be called “The Little Highlanders Learning Center” and the alternative high school will be referred to as the “Innovation Academy”. Southeast Elementary School was closed last year due to declining enrollment and inefficient building use. The preschool and high school initiatives that will move into the building were approved in February.



HPS Superintendent Erin MacGregor has previously said the goal of each program is to expand offerings to the younger students and offer tailored learning opportunities to the high-school students. (DK/JK)