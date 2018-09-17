Proposal Would Locate Senior Housing Complex At Former Lindbom School

September 17, 2018

The owner of the former Lindbom Elementary School property in the City of Brighton will make a third attempt at developing the parcel, with a proposal up before the city’s Planning Commission tonight.



Holly-based developer Pat Battaglia wants to build a new 210-unit senior housing complex on the site of the former school on State Street. To be called Brighton Village at the Mill Pond, it would utilize the existing school building as well as additional buildings on the site. According to site plans submitted to the city, the development would include units for independent living and assisted living along with memory care and activities centers.



Originally closed by the district in 2010 due to declining enrollment, Lindbom was purchased in 2015 by Battaglia for $1.45 million, who originally planned to locate a charter school at the site. When that fell through after the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education declined to offer a charter, Battaglia then proposed a $30 million senior housing complex called Arcadia Village of Brighton. But that also fell through due to financing issues.



Several residents who live near the shuttered school say they plan to attend tonight’s planning commission meeting to air their concerns about the development. One specific issue is a decades-old chemical plume that is emanating from an old industrial site located just north of the school and how further construction will affect that. There are also issues of whether the development would fit the city’s draft master plan for the area. The Brighton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed senior housing complex tonight at 7pm. (JK)