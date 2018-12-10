Putnam Township Lot Among State Parcels Up For Auction

A state land auction that begins tomorrow will include a Livingston County parcel, although there are limits on what can be done with it.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources winter auction of surplus land starts Tuesday and will accept sealed bids through January 9th, featuring 81 parcels that range in size from less than an acre up to 160 acres. While most of the parcels, especially the larger ones, are located in northern Michigan, a parcel in Livingston County fronts Silver Hill Road and Highland Lake and has a starting bid of $2,980. However, state officials say at just 0.16 acres in size, the Putnam Township lot likely is not large enough to meet building regulations.



Meanwhile, in Oakland County, a 5-acre parcel of land with frontage on Waterbury Lake in Highland Township is up for sale with a minimum bid of $16,540. More information is available through the link below. (JK)