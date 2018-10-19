Psychic Fair At Howell Opera House Sunday

October 19, 2018

Gypsies, palm readers, and soothsayers are set to take over downtown Howell this weekend. Gypsy Mama’s 8th Annual Halloween Psychic Fair is coming back, this Sunday, at the Howell Opera House. From 4 to 9pm attendees can visit 13 different psychic readers, 3 holistic healers, and browse the goods of 8 unique specialty merchants.



There will be complimentary Halloween treats, witches brew, hourly raffles, and a swag bags for the first 50 people in the door. Those coming dressed as a witch or a fortune teller can take part in the costume contest for prizes. A spirit circle will take place at 8pm.



Tickets are $5 at the door, or can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gypsy-mamas-halloween-psychic-fair-tickets-45032798312. This event has sold out in past years and is expected to again, this year. (MK)