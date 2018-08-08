Rattlesnake Spotted On Border To Border Trail

A photo of a rattlesnake on a local trail is circulating on social media.



A Dexter resident noticed the rattlesnake on Sunday, which was just hanging out on the edge of the Border to Border trail, about a mile and a half from Hudson Mills Metropark off North Territorial Road. It’s suspected to be an Eastern Massasauga, which has been listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act and is Michigan's only venomous snake. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service says “although many people have an innate fear of massasaugas, it is actually a secretive, docile snake that strikes humans only when it feels threatened and cornered.”



The rattlesnakes have been spotted around the Hudson Mills area. The photo was said to be posted on Facebook to serve as a friendly reminder to pay attention to your surroundings. Facebook photo. (JM)