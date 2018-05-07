Red Light-Running Teen Tips SUV On Its Side

May 7, 2018

A two-vehicle crash Saturday in Howell left one car on its side but no major injuries.



The accident happened just before 5pm on M-59 at Byron Road. Howell Police Sgt. Jeff Woods tells WHMI that a Chevy 4-door sedan driven by a 17-year-old Pinckney resident was westbound on M-59 when he ran the red light and struck a Mercury SUV driving southbound on Byron Road, causing it to spin and roll over. There were only minor bumps and scrapes to the occupants, a 56 and 57-year-old Howell Township couple, and they were checked by EMS and refused to be transported to the hospital.



A dog in the SUV had a possible broken leg and was taken to the vet. The Pinckney teen was cited for running the red traffic signal. (JK)