Rock The Block Returns July 11th In Downtown Howell

July 7, 2018

Summer fun will continue in Downtown Howell with a popular music and foodie series.



Rock the Block kicked off the season with a new format, food and fun. The popular series will return next Wednesday, July 11th from 6 to 9pm. Last month’s event brought over 1200 people to dance the night away in downtown Howell.

Howell Main Street Inc. Chief Operating Officer Cathleen Edgerly says the new format is being embraced this summer. Instead of four smaller acoustic bands and venues, she says they changed up the layout and have two streets closed off with larger bands but still kept everything family friendly. Edgerly says combining the music, food and brews all within two larger venues not only allowed them to attract larger bands but gave the entire event more of a festival atmosphere for attendees.



The two bands performing during Rock the Block include The Weekend Comeback will perform from 6 to 8pm in the 100 block of North State Street by Dairy Queen and plays Motown, pop and rock favorites. The Vinyl Underground plays classic rock and Motown and will perform from 7 to 9pm in the 100 block of South Center Street by Cobb-Hall Insurance. Outside of the live music, various food options and brews, there are said to be some surprises for kids at the State Street location during the second music series of the summer season.



Event information is available online through the provided link. (JM)