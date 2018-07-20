Fenton Resident Reappointed To The Commission on Middle-Eastern American Affairs

A Fenton woman has been reappointed to serve on a state commission.



Governor Rick Snyder announced Thursday that Manal Saab was reappointed to the Commission on Middle Eastern American Affairs. Saab is the CEO of Sorensen Gross Construction Services. She is the chair of the National Advisory Board for the Arab American National Museum, chair of the Board of Directors of the American Druze Foundation, a member of the National Professional Advisory Board of the Center for Arab American Philanthropy, a trustee to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, and has co-chaired the University of Michigan-Flint Capital Campaign.



Governor Synder said “the input will help improve the quality of life for Middle Eastern Americans by ensuring their voices are heard.” The 15 member commission was created to act in an advisory capacity to the governor and is housed within the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.



Saab will serve a four year term which expires on April 19th, 2022. (EO)