Salvation Army To Host Annual Blessing Of The Bells

October 25, 2018

The Salvation Army of Livingston County is getting ready to kick off the Red Kettle season with its annual Blessing of the Bells.



The Salvation Army will host a breakfast and ceremony to bless the bells that will be used through the upcoming Christmas season. Each year, the Salvation Army of Livingston County says a blessing over the bells that the men, women and children use to help raise awareness and much needed monetary donations. This year, the Salvation Army is collaborating with The Brighton, Hartland, and Howell Chambers of Commerce and their members making it a community wide event. The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year. Corps Officer Major Prezza Morrison will join with others in praying over the bells for those who will ring them, those who will hear them and those who will donate.



Morison tells WHMI it's how they kick off Christmas time but also tell people where the funds are going so they know what their donations are supporting. She says it's a way to thank the community for all of its support. The event is free and Morrison says everyone is invited, adding it can also serve as networking opportunity. She reminds that those looking to give back this Christmas season can go online to www.registertoring.com to sign up for bell ringing. The link is provided.



The Blessing of the Bells is on Thursday, November 8th at 7:30am at the Salvation Army’s 3600 East Grand River address. The Parker Middle School choir will be performing. RSVP’s are appreciated from those looking to attend. An event flyer is attached. (JM)