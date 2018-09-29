Volunteers Needed For Salvation Army's Great Pumpkin Classic Car Show

September 29, 2018

An event in Howell Township targeting families and car buffs will support the programs and services of the Salvation Army of Livingston County and volunteers are being sought.



The Great Pumpkin Classic Car Show will be held at the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport on Saturday, October 13th. The event typically features hundreds of cars, a bounce house, food vendors and door prizes. The show is open to all makes, models and years of vehicles. A variety of volunteers are being sought to help out the day of the event, from which proceeds directly benefit the Salvation Army of Livingston County. In addition to Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance, the local corps provides a wide range of programs and services year round to those in need in the community from emergency food, utility and rental assistance to helping children and senior citizens.



Volunteer opportunities include:



Event Spectator parking (8am-10am & 10am-12pm - two shifts)



Red Kettle Bell (8am-12pm & 12pm-3pm - two shifts)



T-Shirt sales (9:00am - 12:00pm)



Help at the entrance gate (9:00am - 12:00pm)



To sign-up for any of the opportunities or more information regarding the event, contact Kristin Moore at 517-546-1117 or email Kmoore@armorvci.com. (JM)