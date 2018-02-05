School Closings For Monday, February 5th
February 5, 2018
Monday, February 5
The following districts have canceled classes;
Brighton Area Achools
Byron Area Schools (and childcare)
Charyl Stockwell Academy District
Fenton Area Public Schools
Fowlerville Community Schools
Hartland Consolidated Schools
Howell Public Schools
Linden Community Schools
Livingston Educational Service Agency
Pinckney Community Schools
Also closed;
Cornerstone Christian School
FlexTech High School
Freedom Work Opportunities
Kensington Woods Schools
Light of the World Academy
Maple Tree Montessori
St. Joseph Catholic School in Howell
Washtenaw Community College - Brighton & Hartland extension centers