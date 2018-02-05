School Closings For Monday, February 5th

February 5, 2018

Monday, February 5



The following districts have canceled classes;



Brighton Area Achools

Byron Area Schools (and childcare)

Charyl Stockwell Academy District

Fenton Area Public Schools

Fowlerville Community Schools

Hartland Consolidated Schools

Howell Public Schools

Linden Community Schools

Livingston Educational Service Agency

Pinckney Community Schools



Also closed;



Cornerstone Christian School

FlexTech High School

Freedom Work Opportunities

Kensington Woods Schools

Light of the World Academy

Maple Tree Montessori

St. Joseph Catholic School in Howell

Washtenaw Community College - Brighton & Hartland extension centers