New Senior Living Home For Veterans Proposed In Green Oak Township

June 21, 2018

A public meeting has been set to discuss elements of a new veterans assisted living home in Green Oak Township.



The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) has plans to turn the former Maxey School for Boys site, near Leman Road and M-36, into a senior living home for veterans. Green Oak Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles supported the idea, which he stated called for 128 beds and a clubhouse, during the Board of Trustees regular meeting Wednesday night. Because it’s a state owned property, St. Charles said no site plan would come through the township. The project is being funded through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs State Home Grant Program.



The MVAA is holding a public meeting to gather input on potential environmental impacts on the area being developed, as well as suggestions to mitigate any that may come up. That meeting will be held at the Hamburg Township Library, this coming Wednesday, from 5:30pm until 7:30pm. A brief presentation will take place at 6, with the public then having an opportunity to provide spoken or written comment regarding construction and operation impact. (MK)