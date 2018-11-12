Comedian Steve Sabo To Headline Shop With A Cop Fundraiser

November 12, 2018

An annual fundraiser is returning to help take less fortunate children in the area on a unique shopping trip with police officers from around Livingston County.

Every year for the past decade-and-a-half, the Shop with a Cop program has teamed up officers with around 120 kids to help give them a Christmas they otherwise may not have.



Last year for, example, the children met up with the police officers at Three Fires Elementary in Howell, before traveling in an emergency vehicle parade, lights flashing. The kids were given $150 to spend on holiday presents at Wal-Mart, as they both shopped and bonded with officers from police departments from around the county.



This year’s Comedy Benefit fundraiser to support the program is again taking place at Captain Joe’s Grill in Whitmore Lake. Three comedians have been booked to take the stage. Hosting will be Sal Demilio, who will hand off to feature comic Chad Jogotka. Headlining is Steve Sabo. Sabo has shared the stage in the past with legends like Joan Rivers and Chris Rock, and has appeared on HBO, NBC, and Comedy Central. He says he works an versatile style of observational humor that anyone can relate to, regardless of gender or race.



The event will take place this Friday, November 16th. Doors to the event at Captain Joe’s will open at 5:30, with the show starting at 8. The full dinner menu will be available. Tickets to the benefit are $20 each. They can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com, or in person at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Captain Joe’s. (MK)