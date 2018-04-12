Sock Hop Fundraiser Aims To Boost Local Surgical Services

April 12, 2018

Money raised at an upcoming charity ball will help bring new operating rooms, advanced technology and more surgical procedures to Livingston County.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston’s Sock Hop Soirée will be held Saturday, April 21st, at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. The Soirée will have a festive 1950s’ theme and guests are encouraged to dress accordingly.



Funds raised at the event will benefit the enhancement of surgical services at St. Joe's Livingston and the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Health Center. Those services include construction of new operating rooms, the purchase of advanced technology, and the expansion of inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures being offered.



John O’Malley, President of the St. Joseph Livingston Hospital and Brighton Health Center, says it takes a village and partnering with the community to bring these offerings to the area. O'Malley says in the last few years, the health system has taken the mantra of “keeping local care local”. He believes state of the art equipment, advanced technology and a good healing environment will ensure the best service possible for patients. The surgical service upgrades are part of a $41.1(m) million investment into St. Joe’s Livingston and Brighton facilities.



The Sock Hop Soirée begins at 6pm with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner, music, dancing, live entertainment, interactive games and special guest appearances. Tickets, sponsorships and event details can be found at the link below. (DK)