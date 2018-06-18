South Lyon Firefighters Rescue Ducklings From Storm Drain

Local firefighters saved some ducklings from a storm drain this morning.



The South Lyon Fire Department saved seven ducklings from a storm drain. The department says it began receiving calls around 11am from concerned citizens regarding a mother duck who lost her ducklings down a storm drain. The storm drain is located on East Liberty Street by the post office. Officials say firefighters were able to save all seven ducklings and reunited them with their mother.



Photos: Facebook - South Lyon Fire Dept. (JM)