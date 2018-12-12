South Lyon Teacher Has Personalized Handshakes With Students

December 12, 2018

A South Lyon teacher is being recognized for starting the day with personalized handshakes with each student.



Tamara Besco is a math teacher at Millennium Middle School and greets each of her first-hour students with the unique handshakes. She says she knows her students face big challenges in their lives at home or in their past that she can't change, so she realized that "a good morning is something that I can change."



The handshake greetings have since gone viral. Besco says she gave her students two weeks to come up with their own greeting and then gave herself two weeks to learn them all. Now, she starts each day with the greetings and a smile. Besco says the handshakes are all different include some elaborate ones and "all reflect their personalities in some way." Photo: clickondetroit.com - WDIV. (JM)