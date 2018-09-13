South Lyon Police Participating In Law Enforcement Torch Run

September 13, 2018

Friday morning will see three South Lyon Police officers taking part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run.



The department will be kicking off the Oakland County leg of the event at 9am Friday. At different times, Lt. Christopher Sovik, Sgt. Doug Baaki, and Officer Audra Baker will run north on Pontiac Trail from 10 Mile Road before handing the torch to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at Pontiac Trail and Silver Lake Roads. The department says the officers will stay to the right side of the road and will be escorted by a marked patrol vehicle with overhead lights activated. They ask that motorists use caution in the area.



Law Enforcement Torch Run Week is an opportunity for law enforcement, corrections personnel and community members to run shoulder to shoulder, raising money and awareness for Special Olympics Michigan athletes. (JM)