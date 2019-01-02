South Lyon Teen Found Safe In Oakland County

January 2, 2019

A missing local teen has been found safe.



The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department says 14-year-old Alayna Tiair Jackson from South Lyon has been located in Oakland County. Jackson was last seen leaving from a family member's home in Ypsilanti Township. According a bulletin from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Jackson has ties to Ypsilanti Township. She was last seen wearing a black Easton hooded jacket, black leggings and black and white checkered Vans shoes.



No details were provided regarding her disappearance or how or where Jackson was located. (JK)