South Lyon Water Tower To Undergo Maintenance

August 30, 2018

A water tower will be undergoing some maintenance in the City of South Lyon.



Beginning Tuesday, September 4th, the South Lyon Water Department advises that it will be taking the water tower out of service for approximately 4-6 weeks. The scheduled maintenance work will include washing, sandblasting, painting and other safety upgrades to the water tower. Under normal conditions, the water tower supplies water and maintains continuous pressure throughout the City.



During the maintenance period, the water department will be utilizing a special type of motor controller on its high service pumps to maintain water service and pressure. Officials caution customers that they may experience slight pressure fluctuations at peak times of the day. Although they don’t anticipate any disruption, they ask for cooperation in conserving water whenever possible.



Any customers with questions should contact the South Lyon Water Department at 248-437-4006. (JM)