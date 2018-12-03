Spotting Signs Of Student Depression Will Be Focus Of Howell High School Presentation

December 3, 2018

Parents of middle and high school students are encouraged to attend a special presentation this week in Howell on the signs of depression and other mental health problems.



Howell High School, in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (ASFP), will be hosting “More Than Sad: Suicide Prevention for Parents” on Tuesday at 6pm in the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center on the high school’s campus. Stephanie Harris of Howell is involved with the program and has a very personal connection to the topic. She and her husband lost their son Ethan to suicide last year. Speaking Sunday on WHMI's Viewpoint, Harris said it threw them into “a pit of heart-hurt like no other.”



Harris says after Ethan’s death, she began doing some research of her own and became acquainted with the ASFP and very much appreciated their data-driven approach to the issue. At Tuesday’s presentation, the foundation’s Michigan director, Steve Windham, will speak on ways to spot signs of depression as well as provide tools and strategies for starting a conversation with your children.



Tuesday’s event is best suited for parents of middle and high school students, but it’s open to the public and everyone is welcome. Details are available through the link below. (JK)