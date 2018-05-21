St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hosting Hernia Night

May 21, 2018

A common, but often overlooked, medical issue will be the focus of an educational event at a local hospital.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell will be hosting a Hernia Night later this month. The event will provide information to members of the community seeking relief from hernia-related symptoms. The free forum will also feature robotically-trained St. Joe’s surgeons demonstrating the da Vinci™ Surgical System, while also discussing the latest minimally invasive treatment options, and answer any questions.



Hernia Night is being held Thursday, May 31st from 5:30pm to 7:30pm in the Joe’s Java Café & Marketplace at St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital on Byron Rd. Attendees will also be able to have a free hernia screening following the presentation. For more information or to register call 810-494-6881. (EO/JK)