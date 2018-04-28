Nominations Being Accepted For Margaret Starkey Scholarship

April 28, 2018

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations from employers for a scholarship that would help dedicated, working students they employ.



The Margaret Starkey Scholarship is designed to assist “non-traditional” students who are advancing their education while working. Some of the criteria used to evaluate candidates will include self-motivation and creativity, customer service, leadership, and self-confidence. Students nominated must have been employed with the nominating business since at least last September, and the company must be located in Livingston County. Up to $15,000 in scholarships will be awarded this year. The Howell Chamber is also asking businesses and families that hold these ideals to consider being a donor to the foundation’s scholarship fund.



The scholarship’s namesake, Margaret Starkey, was an Executive Assistant with the Chamber for 31 years until her retirement in 1987. She passed away in 2002.



Scholarship application materials can be downloaded through the link below, or can be obtained by contacting the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce at (517) 546-3920. Applications are due May 15th. (MK)