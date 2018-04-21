State Police To Again Provide Alcohol Enforcement In Brighton Twp.

April 21, 2018

Michigan State Police at the Brighton Post will continue to carry out enhanced alcohol enforcements in Brighton Township.



The township contracts with Michigan State Police at the Brighton Post twice a year to provide enhanced alcohol enforcement services, with past contracts being done in six-month intervals to coincide with the difference in fiscal years between the township and state.



The enhanced enforcement is provided randomly, on targeted holidays and some weekends, to keep the township among the lowest municipalities in terms of traffic accidents caused by alcohol consumption. The program also aims to reduce drinking and driving as well as the sale of alcohol to minors.



The township’s Board of Trustees recently met and unanimously approved a contract with MSP for the supplemental enforcement that would cover the period of April 1st through September 30th of this year. The contract for the added service was approved at a cost not-to-exceed $6,000. (DK)