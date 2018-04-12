Hartland Veteran Files For District 3 County Commission Seat

April 12, 2018

A local Navy Veteran has announced his bid for a seat on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



Steven J. Savela of Hartland Township is running for the District 3 seat as a Democrat. District 3 covers all of Tyrone Township and all but the southeast corner of Hartland Township. The seat is currently held by Dave Domas. Savela is a married Navy veteran who works as a senior service advisor at an auto facility in Ann Arbor. He says there are many good things going on but also many issues that remain unaddressed by the current county commission. Among his top priorities is fixing the county’s infrastructure, with a focus on creating long lasting roads and bridges, which would also benefit businesses.



Savela pledged to bolster communication and hold public town hall meetings in four locations throughout the district twice a year, as well as establish an open forum on social media. (JM)