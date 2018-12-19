Robbery Suspects Use Stun Gun On Stockbridge Pastor

December 19, 2018

Two men attacked a pastor at a Stockbridge Church with a stun gun during a robbery early this morning.



Deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Good Shepherd Mission Church in Stockbridge Township around 4am on a robbery report. The Office says the pastor was awakened by two male subjects in his bedroom, one of which was armed with a stun gun. The stun gun was said to be used at least once on the pastor. The two suspects tied up the pastor prior to leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash. A person staying in the house who was not a victim was able to untie the pastor and call for help. The pastor refused medical treatment on scene. The two subjects are described as white males; one standing 5 foot 5 and weighing 140 pounds, and the other standing over six feet tall, weighing between 250-300 pounds.



The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Buckland at 517-676-8255. Photo: Google Street View. (JM)