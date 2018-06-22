Summer Lunch Bunch Is Back And In Need Of Support

June 22, 2018

The Salvation Army’s popular summer meal program is back in full swing and is in need of donations to help ensure no child goes hungry.The Summer Lunch Bunch serves area families who may need a little help with providing food for their children now that school is out. Over the next 10 weeks, the program will be running at 6 different sites on different days across Livingston County. There is no income requirement, fee, or waiting list.



On top of a healthy meal being served, the kids will also be able to take part in special activities at each site. Last week, for example, Howell firefighters read to children in attendance. They also schedule special field trips to local farms throughout the summer.



Last year, the Summer Lunch Bunch served over 36,000 meals to children; a 10,000 meal increase over the year prior. The Salvation Army expects the number served to be similar this year. As such, the Salvation Army of Livingston County is in need of monetary donations to support the program. Donations can be dropped off at their office at 503 Lake Street in Howell, or donated online at SalvationArmyLivingston.org. For a list of times and locations of events, check out the Salvation Army Summer Lunch Bunch on Facebook.



More information and volunteer opportunities can be found by contacting Darlene Howard at (517) 546-4750 ext 347, or by emailing Darlene_Howard@Usc.SalvationArmy.org.(MK)