Summer Talks Planned For All Three BAS Employee Unions

June 29, 2018

The students may not be in the classroom during the summer months, but summertime generally means the time for contract talks between school districts and their unions and, in Brighton, this year is no exception.



The Brighton Board of Education will soon enter into negotiations with the three unions representing district employees: the Brighton Education Association, the Brighton Education and Support Personnel Association and Brighton Area Schools Administrators Association. Superintendent Greg Gray, who is also Brighton’s human resources director, will again be the chief negotiator for the district.



Gray says none of the employee contracts expire this year, but all three bargaining units have wage reopeners. He tells WHMI that he and the district have always had a good working relationship with the three bargaining units.



Other than the annual salary reopener, the BEA contract — which covers 310 teachers — expires in 2019, as does the BASAA contract, which covers about 25 principals, assistant principals and department heads. The contract with BESPA, which represents about 65 maintenance workers, para-professionals, student nutrition and secretarial employees, doesn’t expire until 2020. (JK)