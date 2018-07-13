Suspect In Motorcycle Club Break-In & Fire Deemed Competent For Trial

July 13, 2018

A man has been found competent to stand trial in connection with a break-in at the Scorpions Motorcycle Club in Lyon Township.



40-year-old Kinley Rae-John Kelm is facing charges of breaking and entering with intent, larceny of firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearms for the incident on September 22nd of 2017. That’s when police say a fire was intentionally set and severely damaged the Scorpions Motorcycle Club headquarters building on Milford Road. A Bobcat belonging to a fence company working a project at the nearby War Dog Memorial was reportedly stolen, driven to the motorcycle club and used to crash through the clubhouse wall and move a large safe.



Club members identified Kelm as a suspect in the break-in after noticing him in downtown South Lyon at a fundraiser, wearing a shirt that was from a locker inside the clubhouse. When questioned, Kelm reportedly said he was an out of state club member. While the B&E charges were authorized against Kelm, no charges were filed in connection with the fire that occurred the same night as the break-in. The official cause of the blaze was ruled arson by investigators.



Kelm had earlier been referred for a competency evaluation, which was reviewed this week in Novi district court where it was determined he could go to trial on the charges. An August 23rd preliminary exam was set. (JK)