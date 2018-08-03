Human Swine Flu Cases Linked To Fowlerville Family Fair

August 3, 2018

Two confirmed cases of Influenza A have been identified in Michigan residents who were exposed to swine at the Fowlerville Family Fair.



The fair took place July 23rd through 28th and several pigs from the fair tested positive for swine flu on July 27th. Officials say further laboratory testing is underway to determine if the flu viruses found in the swine and the ill persons are the same strain. Additional fair attendees are also reporting influenza-like illness and are being tested. The Livingston County Health Department, in coordination with the Fowlerville Fair Board, has reached out to swine exhibitors, their families and attendees who visited the swine barn at the fair shortly after receiving the test results to notify them of possible exposure to infected pigs. The department also instructed healthcare providers in the area to watch for patients presenting with respiratory symptoms who report exposure to swine or who visited the fair.



Officials are urging those who visited the swine barn at the Fowlerville Fair to monitor their health and follow up with their healthcare provider if they start feeling ill as it can take up to 10 days for symptoms to appear and some individuals can develop serious complications.



The following is advised by the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services:



Symptoms of swine flu in people are similar to the seasonal flu and can include fever, cough, runny nose and sometimes body aches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Sometimes swine flu causes severe disease even in healthy people, such as pneumonia which may require hospitalization, and even death.

Those at higher risk of developing complications if they get swine flu include children younger than five years of age, people 65 years of age and older, pregnant women and people with certain chronic health disease, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, weakened immune systems and neurological conditions. Currently, there is no vaccine for swine flu and the seasonal flu vaccine will not protect against swine flu; however, antiviral drugs, such as Tamiflu and Relenza, are effective in treating swine flu. Early treatment works best and may be especially important for people with a high-risk condition.



Individuals with health questions can call the LCHD Nurse on Call line at 517-552-6882 and leave your name and phone number and someone will return your call as soon as possible. Healthcare providers with questions about testing options for swine flu can find information on the LCHD website or call 517-552-6882. A press release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is attached below. (JM)