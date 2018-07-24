Timothy Busfield & Melissa Gilbert Cancel Estate Sale

July 24, 2018

An estate sale at the former Brighton home of a celebrity couple has been scrapped.



Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield, who moved to Howell in 2013 and then to the Brighton area two years later, announced earlier this month that they would be relocating to New York City. They said career opportunities made the move necessary and that they would be having an estate sale of most of their items from their Brighton-area home, including memorabilia from both of their careers.



The sale was supposed to happen this weekend but has since been canceled, according to Poof Estate Services. A statement was provided by the couple, which read “Due to reasons beyond our control we must cancel the estate sale. We have enjoyed working with the people at Poof and are saddened to disappoint both Poof and their customers.” The Detroit Free Press reports the couple’s home sits on 25 acres but is not yet on the market. (JM)