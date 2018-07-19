Green Oak Twp. Skipping "Green Oak Day" This Year

July 19, 2018

Green Oak Township officials say the municipality is taking a break from one of its yearly community events, citing construction of the township’s new police station as the major factor.



The township is replacing its “severely outdated” police station with a new 17,000-square foot building behind the existing fire station on Whitmore Lake Road, west of US-23. Construction is said to be going well, but has prompted a challenge when it comes to holding the township’s annual “Green Oak Day”. The September celebration commemorates the establishment of the municipality in 1835. The event offers residents an opportunity to get to know their township government, board members, and police and fire departments.



In the past, the property on which the new police station is being built has been used for Green Oak Day’s various events and parking space. Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles says while they could’ve scaled back the celebration and held it at township hall instead, it made more sense to skip it this year. The board of trustees at their Wednesday meeting agreed with that sentiment, saying they’ll make up for it next year.



While disappointing, St. Charles looked on the bright side, noting crews are making "great progress" on the new building and can continue that momentum. The approximately $6 million dollar police station is being funded through a combination of bonds and township general fund money. $1.5 million will come from the general fund, while $4.5 million will come from bonds that will be paid off over the next 20 years. The project is on track to meet its previously estimated completion time frame, with plans for the building to be operational this fall. (DK)