SEMCOG Seeks Citizen Input On Traffic Safety

December 10, 2018

Livingston County residents are being encouraged to weigh in on their travel behaviors.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments is launching a survey to better understand travel behaviors in Southeast Michigan and evaluate the region’s traffic safety education campaign titled “Walk.Bike.Drive.Safe”. With the increased interest in walking and biking across the region, officials say it is everyone’s responsibility to keep streets safe for all users, especially those most vulnerable. SEMCOG says while pedestrian and bicycle crashes make up approximately one percent of all traffic crashes, they account for almost 30% of all traffic fatalities in Southeast Michigan. SEMCOG Executive Director Kathleen Lomako says while engineering and enforcement are key aspects of enhancing traffic safety, education also plays an important role. She says that’s why they work with local governments and other partners to evaluate public understanding of safety issues and educate residents on important safety behaviors.



Individuals throughout the SEMCOG region are asked to take the survey. Ten participants will be randomly selected to receive a $50 Visa gift card but must live in Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, or Wayne County to win. The survey link is posted on our website. Results from the survey will be used to enhance the Walk.Bike.Drive.Safe campaign. (AV)