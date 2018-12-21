Trial Date Set For Pinckney Woman Charged With Embezzlement

December 21, 2018

A trial date has been set for a Pinckney woman charged with embezzling from a small electrical company where she worked as the bookkeeper.



Tracey Lynn Sindlinger is charged with ten counts involving her alleged embezzlement from Stein Electric in Manchester. At a pretrial hearing earlier this week in Washtenaw County Trial Court, a trial date was scheduled for May 6th of 2019. Michigan State Police at the Brighton Post conducted the investigation, which reportedly uncovered an embezzlement scheme that occurred over a three year period, beginning in 2015.



Sindlinger was the company accountant at the small family owned business. After she was terminated, authorities say the owners went through records and noticed discrepancies. An investigation commenced, which resulted in the criminal charges and an arrest warrant being issued for Sindlinger, who remains free on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. (JK)