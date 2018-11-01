Trial Set For Suspect In Incident At Lyon Twp. Motorcycle Club

November 1, 2018

A trial date has been set for the man charged with a break-in at the Scorpions Motorcycle Club in Lyon Township.



40-year-old Kinley Rae-Thomas Kelm was in Oakland County Circuit Court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing on charges of breaking and entering with intent, larceny of firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearms for the incident on September 22nd of 2017.



That’s when police say a fire was intentionally set and severely damaged the Scorpions Motorcycle Club headquarters building on Milford Road. A Bobcat belonging to a fence company working a project at the nearby War Dog Memorial was reportedly stolen, driven to the motorcycle club and used to crash through the clubhouse wall and move a large safe. Club members identified Kelm as a suspect in the break-in after noticing him in downtown South Lyon at a fundraiser, wearing a shirt that was from a locker inside the clubhouse. When questioned, Kelm reportedly said he was an out of state club member.



While the B&E charges were authorized against Kelm, no charges were filed in connection with the fire that occurred the same night as the break-in. The official cause of the blaze was ruled arson by investigators. A November 26th trial date was set for Kelm, who remains jailed on a $100,000 bond. (JK)