Two Motorcyclists Killed In Handy Township Crash With Van

July 30, 2018

A crash involving a van and a motorcycle in Handy Township left two people dead Sunday.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 2005 Ford cargo van driven by a 19-year-old Canton resident was traveling north on Owosso Road at about 2:25 Sunday afternoon when it was struck by a motorcycle as the van turned west onto W. Allen Road.



The motorcycle, traveling southbound at the time, was being operated by a 28-year-old Laingsburg resident with a 31-year-old passenger from Fowlerville. They were both pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston EMS. The van’s driver suffered minor injuries, while the 17-year-old passenger in the van, was transported to St. Joseph Livingston Hospital with minor injuries.



The intersection of Owosso Road and W. Allen Road was closed for approximately four-and-a-half hours during the investigation, which is being conducted by the Livingston County Sheriff Traffic Safety Division. Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Fowlerville Fire Department. (JK)