Tyrone Township Police & Fire Assessment To Be Renewed

June 15, 2018

A local township is renewing its police and fire assessment, and the public is encouraged to weigh in.



Tyrone Township residents received a notice in the mail regarding the township’s hearing on police and fire protection. Currently Tyrone Township contracts with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and area fire departments. The City of Fenton’s fire department serves residents on the east side of US-23, and the Fenton Township Fire Department serves the west side of US-23.



Within the last year the City of Fenton responded to 151 calls, Hartland Township responded to 97 calls, and Fenton Township responded to 71 calls last year. The current assessment is set to expire and the township is renewing the current measure, although residents aren’t going to see a change in what they pay. Since 2010 owners of vacant land have been paying $75 per parcel, residential property owners pay $150 per year, and commercial/ business property owners pay $250.



A public hearing is being held Tuesday, June 19th at 7:00pm at the Tyrone Township Hall. (EO)