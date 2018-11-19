Tyrone Twp. To Host Annual Pet Food Drive

November 19, 2018

An annual holiday food drive next month will collect items for people and pets.



Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance on Saturday, December 8th from 1-2pm at the Tyrone Township Hall to help out at the 8th annual Food and Pet Food Drive. Santa will arrive via City of Fenton fire truck, which will be available for kids to see and take pictures with. The event collects donations of non-perishable food items and pet items that will be given to those in need during the holiday season.



The items will benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank and the Livingston Area Pet Pantry. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for meet and greets and family photos. Details are posted below. (JK)