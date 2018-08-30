17th Annual Day Of Caring Dubbed Huge Success

August 30, 2018

The Livingston County United Way says its 17th annual Day of Caring was a huge success.



The one-day community improvement blast was held August 15th and helps residents of all ages, as well as area nonprofits and schools. The focus of the Day of Caring is to improve lives, help area residents remain independent, and support the efforts of the organizations who serve the community. 1,216 volunteers completed 130 projects, including fixing up homes of local families and seniors, cleaning and gardening at local schools, and supporting the efforts of community non-profits. This year, the Brighton Rotary Raiders helped to build three ramps at the homes of residents needing increased mobility options. There was also increased engagement from local sports teams and high school students.



Organizers say Diane Duncan, first year Day of Caring coordinator, did a fantastic job organizing the event along with two co-chairs, Piet Lindhout and Jeff Blagg, a great committee, and volunteer University of Michigan intern Alais Murillo. Officials say there was another first for this year’s event. Participants from Special Ministries joined the lunchtime picnic and danced along with members of the Dance Project. Over 600 volunteers were fed, either at the picnic or their volunteer worksite. (JM)