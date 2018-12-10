United Way's Matching Money Monday Underway

Matching Money Monday has arrived.



The unique fundraiser is hosted by the Livingston County United Way and helps the non-profit organization strengthen the community. Thanks to generous donors, donations to the will be matched up to total funds available. All of the funds stay local to help provide great programs and services throughout the community. The funds help a variety of families in multiple ways including crucial programs like nutritious food in local pantries, utility and shelter assistance and an eviction diversion program.



Campaign Co-Chair Barbara Walker of Hartland Insurance. Walker says Matching Money Monday is a time when the community comes together to fund the initiatives and programs the United Way has to offer, noting the spirit of giving on this day is wonderful. She says they take care of a lot of people on this day so they try to raise a lot of funds and be very helpful with initiatives and programs. Walker stressed all of the funds raised stay in Livingston County so that the money is here for the people who live here and need it. Howell Public Schools Superintendent and Campaign Co-Chair Erin MacGregor tells WHMI Matching Money Monday is a great way to get involved and create a community around one initiative. MacGregor says everybody knows somebody, either directly or indirectly, who has been impacted by a crisis or a situation, and he would ask the community to think about those people, give back and know the programs are truly supporting them to have that opportunity to move on with their lives.



Those looking to make a donation today can do so in person at the Livingston County United Way office on Dorr Road in Genoa Township, which will be open from 7am to 7pm. The Brighton, Howell, and Hartland Area Chambers of Commerce will also be open during business hours along with many other businesses across the county. Giving can also be done online or by phone. More information and a complete list of locations can be found through the link. (JM)