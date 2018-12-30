Used Holiday Trees in Brighton to Be Picked Up for Disposal

December 30, 2018

The city of Brighton says that city residents may dispose of their old Christmas trees via curbside pickup by the city’s refuse hauler, Waste Management. According to Assistant DPW Director Patty Thomas, curbside pickup of used Christmas trees will take place during residents’ regular pickup days. Residents are asked to remove all decorations, including ornaments and other decorative items, from the tree.



The trees will be picked up during the week of Dec. 31st. However, it should be noted that trash pickup will take place a day later than usual because of the New Year’s holiday. As an example, if the resident’s regular pickup day is Tuesday, next week the trash will be picked up on Wednesday, Jan. 2nd. Anyone with questions should call the DPW during regular office hours at 810-225-8001. (TT)