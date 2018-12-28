New Organization Launched For Veterans

A new organization for veterans is being formed in Livingston County that organizers say will benefit those veterans who are having trouble connecting with agencies to get the right resources for their needs.



The fledgling organization is called “Veterans Connected”. According to Bryan Bradford, the group he is forming with a core group of about two dozen veterans will be totally independent and not connected with any other veterans groups. Bradford tells WHMI that Veterans Connected will be there to help veterans and their families.



The first event for Veterans Connected will be held on Monday, January 7th, at the 2-4-2 Church on Grand River Avenue, just west of Brighton, at 7 p.m. It will be free of charge, and all veterans and their families, including Gold Star families, are invited to attend. The movie “Incredibles II” will be shown, and Bradford says they will have other family-friendly activities. The purpose of the meeting is to establish camaraderie among veterans’ families and to have a good time. Bradford says over the long term, a matrix will established so that other communities across the state and eventually the nation can join and make it a national organization. Bradford says another purpose of the organization is to assist those with PTSD, or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, in getting the help they need.



Anyone wanting to get more information on the meeting is asked to call Bradford at 248-361-6392. (TT)