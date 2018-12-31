VINA Names Jim Gilmore As Director Of Marketing

December 31, 2018

A new director has been named to be in charge of marketing for a local dental clinic that helps low income and uninsured adults. Jim Gilmore has been named the Director of Development and Marking for the VINA Community Dental Center, off of Grand River Avenue in Brighton. Gilmore has strong ties to community and has served as both president of the Brighton Rotary Club and charter president of the Livingston County Sunrise Rotary Club. He is a graduate of Ohio University with a bachelor’s in Political Science, and has also earned an Executive Certificate in Non Profit Leadership and Management from Notre Dame.



Gilmore says his goal is to help with marketing and visibility of the VINA Center. He believes that the clinic is not as well known to the underserved and other potential patients as it can be. He said there are a lot of people in Livingston County who can benefit from VINA’s services, but just don’t know that they are there. Once that starts rolling, he also wants to reach out to the donor community.



Gilmore says he is happy for the opportunity to finish his working career by doing something meaningful for the Livingston County community.



The VINA Community Dental Center was established in 2008 and has grown to serve over 2,000 residents. They accept 15 to 20 new patients each month, with professional volunteers providing half of their 150 to 200 hour long appointments in that time. VINA is supported through fundraising events, contributions from the community, and local grants. (MK)