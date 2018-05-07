Volunteers Sought For Brighton Mill Pond Cleanup

May 7, 2018

Clean-Up Day will be held Saturday, May 12th, from 9am to noon. Volunteers of all ages are welcome and will meet near Brighton City Hall before the tridge. Snacks, water and some tools will be provided, though volunteers will need to bring their own garden or work gloves. Volunteers are also welcome to bring hand pruners, loppers, waders, soil knives or rakes.



The clean-up event is part of the city’s plan to restore the Mill Pond, which is said to be in unacceptable condition because it has served as a dumping ground. Part of the Mill Pond’s facelift includes the construction of a bandshell and amphitheater. The Mill Pond’s former pavilion will be replaced with a new bandshell, stage and seating area, along with adding large shade trees, a grassy hillside, native landscaping, and a revised color scheme with a natural aesthetic.



The project is expected to be completed around the end of July or early August, depending on weather. (DK)